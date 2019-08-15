|
SPARTA, Ill. - James T. "Jimmy" Higgins Jr., 44, of Sparta, Illinois, and formerly of Waterloo, Indiana, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home in Sparta.
He was born Dec. 30, 1974, in Auburn, Indiana, to James T. Higgins Sr., and Janet (Treesh) Higgins.
Jimmy was a 1993 graduate of DeKalb High School. He attended IPFW, where he received a bachelor of business degree and then graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion with a master's degree in engineering.
He worked at Cooper Standard in Auburn for more than 10 years before moving to Sparta, Illinois, to work for Spartan Light Metals Products for the past eight years.
Jimmy was a former member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 566 of Auburn, Indiana.
Surviving are his parents, James Higgins Sr., and Janet Higgins, of Waterloo; daughter, Savanna R. Toombs; and a brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Linda Higgins, of Waterloo.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with the Rev. Ralph Diehl officiating.
Burial will take place at Sedan Cemetery in rural Corunna, Indiana.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the or .
