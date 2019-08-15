KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Feller and Clark Funeral Home
875 S. Wayne St
Waterloo, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Feller and Clark Funeral Home
875 S. Wayne St.
Waterloo, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Higgins Jr.


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Higgins Jr. Obituary

SPARTA, Ill. - James T. "Jimmy" Higgins Jr., 44, of Sparta, Illinois, and formerly of Waterloo, Indiana, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home in Sparta.

He was born Dec. 30, 1974, in Auburn, Indiana, to James T. Higgins Sr., and Janet (Treesh) Higgins.

Jimmy was a 1993 graduate of DeKalb High School. He attended IPFW, where he received a bachelor of business degree and then graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion with a master's degree in engineering.

He worked at Cooper Standard in Auburn for more than 10 years before moving to Sparta, Illinois, to work for Spartan Light Metals Products for the past eight years.

Jimmy was a former member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 566 of Auburn, Indiana.

Surviving are his parents, James Higgins Sr., and Janet Higgins, of Waterloo; daughter, Savanna R. Toombs; and a brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Linda Higgins, of Waterloo.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with the Rev. Ralph Diehl officiating.

Burial will take place at Sedan Cemetery in rural Corunna, Indiana.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the or .

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now