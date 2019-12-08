|
HAMILTON - James Michael "Jim" Ingledue, 72, of Hamilton passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born May 12, 1947, in Garrett, Indiana, to Willis J. and Louiseen H. (Hutchins) Ingledue.
Jim graduated from Hamilton High School in 1965. He received his bachelor's degree from Adrian College in Adrian, Mich., and his master's degree from Saint Francis College in Fort Wayne. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.
He married Pat J. Fee on June 25, 1971.
Jim started his career in education at Edgerton High School as a guidance counselor from 1969 until 1976. In 1976 he became a guidance counselor at Angola High School and worked there until 1982. Along the way, Jim dabbled in construction and founded Jim Ingledue Construction, Inc. (JICI) in 1977. He ultimately had to make a decision to continue in education or construction. Jim chose to continue with construction and has become one of the most respected construction companies in Northeast Indiana working in residential, commercial and industrial construction.
He was a former board of directors member of the Steuben County United Way, YMCA of Steuben County and of Wenzel Metal Spinning. He currently was a member of the Hamilton RDC board, Steuben County Community Foundation board, YMCA of Steuben County board of trustees, Farmers State Bank board of directors and the board of directors for South Scott Church.
Surviving is his loving wife of 48 years, Pat J. Ingledue of Hamilton; nieces and nephews, Lonnie Ingledue of Angola, Mindy (Daryl) McConnell of Pleasant Lake; Stacy (Jerry) Schull of Pleasant Lake, Dr. Brett (Shawn Porter) Presley of Indianapolis, and Craig (Kristie) Presley of Pleasant Lake. Also surviving are his seven great-nieces and great-nephews, Justin (Sarah) McConnell of Angola, Gracie McConnell of Pleasant Lake, Maggie Ingledue of Fort Wayne, Sarah Ingledue of La Grande, Ore., Brevin Bennett of Pleasant Lake, Taylor Presley of Pleasant Lake and Autumn Presley of Pleasant Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John P. Ingledue.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, with Pastor Jeff Alexander officiating. Burial will be at South Scott Cemetery, Steuben County.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Fairview Missionary Church.
Memorials may be given to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com