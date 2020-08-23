James Keeslar

LAGRANGE - James R. Keeslar, 75, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Keeslar was born on April 1, 1945, in Coldwater, Michigan, to George L. and Mary Jane (Friend) Keeslar. They preceded him in death.

Graduating in 1963, from Orland High School, he was the valedictorian of his class. He furthered his education, graduating from Indiana University in Bloomington with his Bachelor's degree in both English and Education in 1967, and then received his Master's degree in 1969.

Mr. Keeslar was a teacher for 40 years, retiring in 2008, from Lakeland School Corporation in LaGrange, Indiana, where he taught American Literature, Creative Writing, Expository Writing, Senior English, Humanities, and Photography. While at Lakeland, he was the editor for the corporation's newsletter, the sponsor for both Lakeland newspaper and yearbook, was the junior class sponsor in charge of prom, and was the chess club sponsor. In 2003, he was the recipient of the Lilly Creativity Awards for Teachers; and was the Dekko Teacher of the Year in both 2000 and 2005. He was also a member of the National Educators Association, Indiana State Teachers Association, and Lakeland Educators Association. Jim was an American citizenship tutor for many years.

Jim was a member of the Meridian Sun Lodge #76 F. & A. M. in LaGrange, Scottish Rite of Fort Wayne, and LaGrange County Shrine Club, where he was active in driving kids to Shriners Hospitals for Children. He was also an Eagle Scout, a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in LaGrange, Indiana, the former LaGrange Lions Club, and the LaGrange County Bi-Centennial Committee.

On March 27, 1966, in St. Clairsville, Ohio, he married Leslie A. Haney. Mrs. Keeslar survives in LaGrange, Indiana.

Also surviving is a daughter, Nikole A. (Beau) Sutton, of LaGrange, Indiana; a son, Christopher J. (Gretchen) Keeslar, of Brownsburg, Indiana; six grandchildren, Michael (Catie) Keeslar, Karl Keeslar, Ryan Keeslar, Briana Keeslar-Ash, Jenaiyah Keeslar, and Nikolas Sutton; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Keeslar, Elijah Keeslar, and Jaxson Manning; two brothers, Joe (Suzanne) Keeslar, of Almo, Kentucky, and Steve (Susan) Keeslar, of Hamilton, Indiana.

A drive-in memorial service will take place on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, Indiana.

The Revs. Forrest VanGundy and Ken Weaver will officiate.

The service will take place in the parking lot and will be available on Facebook Live via Mt. Zions Facebook page.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015 A Memorial Way, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 or Parkview Home Health and Hospice, c/o Parkview Hospital Foundation, 2200 Randallia Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46897. Envelopes will be available at the memorial service.

