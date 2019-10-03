KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings Farley Funeral Home
5591 US 68 South
West Liberty, OH 43357
(937) 599-2139
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
First Christian Church
910 N. Indiana Ave.
Auburn, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kessler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Kessler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Kessler Obituary

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio - James L. "Jim" Kessler, 73, of West Liberty, Ohio, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Sept. 25, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.

He was our loving husband, father, and paw-paw.

Jim retired from International Harvester/Navistar, and was a very proud union member of Local 402 and Local 52.

Jim enjoyed dirt bikes, fishing, motorcycles, and anything that included his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife of 20 years, Diane (Jones) Kessler; three siblings, Teresa Young, Marlene Watsson and Keith Kessler; three daughters, Sherry (Russell) Baxter, Jamie Ervine, and Jeanne (John) Jones; three stepdaughters, Virginia Gibson, Wendy Howard, and Lisa Smith; one stepson, JR Smith; 20 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mary (Zelda) Kessler; two brothers; and three sisters.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, IN 46706.

Repass will immediately follow the service.

Arrangements are in the care of Jennings Farley and Seeley Funeral Home and Crematory, West Liberty, Ohio.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now