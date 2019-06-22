ALBION - James E. "Jim" Knafel, 70, of Albion, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

A life-long resident of Albion, he grew up on a farm in Noble County.

Jim was a 1967 graduate of Albion Jefferson High School.

Throughout his life, Jim had many jobs including McClure International Harvester dealership, was a mechanic at Leatherman Brothers Ford and at Black Chevy & Oldsmobile, worked at Dana in Fort Wayne, owned the Sunoco Station in Albion, worked at Dexter Axle, and ended his career retiring from Hummer AMG.

His passions included IU basketball, cars, and International Harvester tractors.

Jim married Kathleen (King) and they had three boys.

She preceded him in death on Dec 15, 2009.

He later married Linda Cole Knafel, who survives.

Also surviving are children, Terry (Brenda) Knafel, of Roanoke, Brian (Lisa) Knafel, of Albion, and Kevin (Nicole) Knafel, of Albion. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Zachary, Cameron, Katelyn (Josh), Caylee (Blake), Paul (Allie), Phillip, Shelby (Riley), Shala (Scotty), Keith, and Kyle; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Jenice (Ken) Klausing, of Fort Wayne; and a brother, Max Knafel, of Albion.

In addition to his first wife, Kathleen, he was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth A. Knafel; mother, Bertha Ellen Griffin; and brother, Rex Allen Knafel.

A funeral service is at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 605 N. Orange St., Albion, with visitation one hour prior.

Pastor Bret Frymier is officiating.

Visitation will also be from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday June 25, 2019, at the church.

Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.

Donations in Jim's memory may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church, Central Noble Food Pantry, or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, is handling arrangements.

