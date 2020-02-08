|
LEWISVILLE, Texas - James (Jim) Monroe Lane, after a long battle with Multi Myeloma and Lymphoma Cancer, went home to God on the 4th day of February 2020, at the age of 77.
In his early years Jim was active in the DeKalb County, Indiana, community with a Real Estate and Home Building Company founded by his parents.
After attending Purdue, Jim returned home to sell real estate, build homes and develop subdivisions.
In 1985, Jim and Ann decided to relocate to Texas, where Jim was employed by a large International Real Estate Owner & Developer. In 1990, Jim left and formed his own International Real Estate Brokerage Company, which he ran until retirement.
Jim excelled in Scottish Rite Masons and became the youngest member and officer at the time. In 1979, Jim was awarded the 33rd and last degree of the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite, an accomplishment he was extremely proud of.
Jim was known for his broad smile and infectious grin and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Jim is survived by the love of his life and wife of 41 years, Ann Marie Charleswood Lane; and his children, Lecia Lane Brow (Andy), and Jared James Lane (Beth). Jim will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Austen, Landen, Jack, and Aubrey; by his sister, Carolyn Cox Lane; his numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family; and dear friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Thurman Lane and Zelda Mae Simpson Lane; children, Jeffrey Lane and Larissa Marie Lane; and his brothers, David Lane and Richard (Dick) Lane.
A visitation will be held at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home, located at 740 S. Edmonds Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, from 2-4 p.m.
A second visitation will be held at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, located at 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, IN 46793, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, from 1-3 p.m.
A private burial service will be held at Butler Cemetery at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Jim has asked for donations to be made to .