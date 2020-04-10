|
WOLOTTVILLE - James E. Larkey, 91, of Big Long Lake, Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 20, 1928, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Wally and Maxine (Charters) Wallace.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Mr. Larkey retired from Phelps Dodge in Fort Wayne, where he worked as a foreman.
He was a member of Kendallville American Legion Post 86.
Surviving are four sons, Gary Larkey, of Big Long Lake, Gregory Larkey, of Fort Wayne, Brian Larkey, of Fort Wayne, and Bradley (Julie) Larkey, of Fort Wayne; several grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Due to safety concerns from COVID-19, a celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
