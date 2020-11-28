1/1
James Lee
AUBURN - On Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, our lives changed forever with the loss of our son, brother, uncle, dad and husband, James Michael "Mike" Lee, age 65.

Mike was born in Waynedale, Indiana, on July 6, 1955, and attended Elmhurst High School.

Mike was loved by many and is survived by wife and daughter, Bobbie and Trisha Rae Lee; his mother, LaVern Lee; his two sisters, Linda Sperone and Sharon Adams, and their families.

If you knew Mike, you knew that he was fun-loving, never missing an opportunity to crack a joke. He was hard working and always willing to help a friend or neighbor, often without being asked. He was an adventurous cook and showed love by sharing food.

Mike worked in trucking for 43 years, beginning at age 21. Brave and self-assured, road map in hand, he traveled many miles and earned recognition for safe driving. He retired from Air Products and Chemicals in 2018.

In 1998, at age 41, Mike met the love of his life, his daughter Trisha Rae. Mike was an amazingly attentive dad, a great leader, and a provider of opportunity and security.

When Rae was involved in activities, Mike became a volunteer, cheerleader, and number one fan.

Mike valued family and was a dedicated son, and with his sisters and brother-in-law, looked after the needs of his mom when his father, Richard Lee, passed in 2011.

A private family memorial will be held on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.



Published in KPCNews from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
