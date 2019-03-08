FREMONT - James Andrew Love III, age 55, of Fremont, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 25, 1963, in Fort Wayne, to James A. and Barbara (Fincannon) Love.

Jim married Carol (Cayot) on Nov. 9, 1984, in Wells County, Indiana.

He was the owner of Jim Love Plumbing Service, Fremont

Jim formerly lived in Fort Wayne, and later graduated from Fremont High School in 1982. After high school, Jim graduated from trade school and became a licensed plumbing contractor. He attended the Madison Church of God, Montpelier, Ohio, and was involved in mission work in Haiti and Estonia. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, nature and being outside.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Love of Fremont; his parents, James and Barbara Love of Snow Lake, Fremont; sisters, Carrie (Ron) Repine of Grabill, and Evy (Dave) Juras of Fort Wayne; a brother, Dean Love of Snow Lake, Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, 200 W. Toledo St., Fremont.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Hoverstock Cemetery, Zanesville, with Pastor Steve Whetstone officiating.

Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Love are requested to the Zanesville Church of God, Zanesville.

Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.