GARRETT - James "Gary" McPheeters, 85, of Garrett, Indiana, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Gary was born Sept. 11, 1933, in Garrett, Indiana, to C.G. and Orpha M. (Brown) McPheeters.

Gary married Gloria J. Mossberger on March 16, 1957, in Garrett.

He was a maintenance and tool & die foreman at Dana Corporation for 31 years, retiring in 1988.

Gary was a U.S. Navy veteran and member of Garrett American Legion Post #178 for 63 years, VFW and Garrett Eagles.

Gary is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gloria J. "Tuff" McPheeters, of Garrett; daughter, Jamie L. (Tim) Griffin, of Garrett; son, Charles B. "Chuck" (Kelly) McPheeters, of Freetown, Indiana; and daughter, Jenney L. (Jared) Newby, of Huntertown; grandchildren, Kipp Griffin, Cassie Griffin, Madison Griffin, Nicole McPheeters, Jackson McPheeters, Megan Newby, and Christopher Newby; and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Paisley.

Gary was preceded in death by a son, Gary N. McPheeters; siblings, Jesse McPheeters, Ruth Dirrim, Lucile Keys, Mildred McPheeters, Jack McPheeters, Maurice "Mo" McPheeters, and Dan McPheeters.

A gathering of friends and family will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.

Military honors by Garrett American Legion and the United States Navy will take place at noon on Saturday at the funeral home.

A memorial service will follow the military honors with Tom Novy officiating.

Burial will take place at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana.

Memorials are to the Gary McPheeters Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Beacon Credit Union, P.O. Box 390, Auburn, IN 46706

You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.