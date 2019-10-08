KPCNews Obituaries
|
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
James McVicar


1937 - 2019
KENDALLVILLE - James Arthur "Jim" McVicar, 82, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

Mr. McVicar was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Aug. 24, 1937, to David Sanford McVicar and Mildred M. (Laparel) McVicar. They preceded him in death.

He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force.

He married Patricia Stella Currie on Nov. 26, 1960, in South Bend, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on April 4, 2007.

Jim was employed for many years with GTE and Verizon and he was a proud member of American Legion Post 86 of Kendallville.

Mr. McVicar is survived by his sons, Michael McVicar, of Fort Wayne, Scott and Linda McVicar, of West Van Lear, Kentucky, and David and Marie McVicar, of Goshen; five grandsons; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, David McVicar.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Funeral services with military honors will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home.

Pastor Ken Weaver will officiate.

Burial will take place at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend, Indiana.

Memorial donations may be made to Riley Hospital for Children.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 8, 2019
