Services
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
(260) 854-2251
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hilltop Baptist Church in Rome City
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Hilltop Baptist Church in Rome City
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Hilltop Baptist Church in Rome City
James Messer


1980 - 2019
James Messer Obituary

ROME CITY - James Nathan "Nate Dogg" Messer, 38, of Rome City, Indiana, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Wolcottville.

He was born Dec. 13, 1980, in Kendallville, Indiana, to James and Sue (Messer) Combs. His parents survive in Rome City.

Nate Dogg was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved to play bingo, foosball, the lottery, and enjoyed gambling.

He dearly loved his nieces and nephews and always referred to them as his kids.

Also surviving are two sisters, Wanda (Eric) Barker, of Leesburg and Rhonda (Randy Miller) Fugate, of Rome City; six nieces, Natasha (Shane Himes) Fugate, Jaycee Moore, Aurora Keck, Jersee Himes, Scarlett Keck, and Hailee Ash; five nephews, Tanner Fugate, Seth (Victoria) Keck, Kody (Ramona) Keck, Jaxon Jarrett, and Silas Keck; and his significant other, Shannon Sizemore of Rome City.

Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Hilltop Baptist Church in Rome City, with Pastor Larry Anglemyer Sr., officiating.

Burial will be at Orange Cemetery, Rome City.

Honorary pallbearers are Bob Keck, Shane Himes, Randy Miller, and Daniel Everage. Active pallbearers are Tanner Fugate, Seth Keck, Dakota Keck, Ricky Stidham, David Everage, and Curt Fugate.

Calling is Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 5-8 p.m., at the church and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Preferred memorials are to the family for funeral expenses.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

View a video tribute after Thursday and share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 11, 2019
