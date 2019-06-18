TROY, Ohio - James A. "Jim" Miley passed away peacefully after a short illness in the company of his wife, Diane Miley, and friends on June 16, 2019.

Jim was born in Marion, Ohio, on June 3, 1950, to his parents, Ralph and Marguerite Miley.

Jim graduated from Ohio State University with a BA in history in 1972. Jim obtained a master of library science from University of Michigan in 1976.

Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Diane (Little) Miley; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marianne and Gary Brammell, of Marion, Ohio; sister-in-law, Sylvia Sherry, of Crumpton, Maryland; nephews, Jonathan (Jillian) Brammell, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Thomas Brammell, of Marion, Ohio, Travis (Kelly) Little and Sam Little, all of Baltimore, Maryland; great nephews, Henry and Kruze Brammell, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; and great-niece, Ava Brammell, of Marion, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Don Miley; and brother-in-law, Tom Little.

Jim worked as director for Kendallville Public Library in Kendallville, Indiana, from 1979-1983. He then moved to Troy, Ohio, to become director of Troy-Miami County Public Library. He retired from the Troy library director's position in 2009.

Jim had an exceptional thirst for knowledge as evidenced in his lifelong love of books and the library sciences. After his retirement, he and his wife, Diane, took advantage of many of the local arts and adult alternative learning programs in Miami Valley to expand their understanding of everything from music, movies and the stars.

One of Jim's greatest passions was bicycling. In his life, he had traveled tens of thousands of miles on a bicycle across much of United States and Canada. Locally, Jim actively advocated cycling through the support of Miami Valley Bike Trail System.

His retirement plan included becoming an accomplished spinning indoor cycling instructor for Robinson YMCA with occasional guest appearances at the Piqua YMCA branch. He took special pride in entertaining and motivating his students with carefully selected music accompanied by his stories from the road.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Baird Funeral Home in Troy, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kendallville Public Library, 221 S. Park Ave., Kendallville, IN 46755; Adventure Cycling Association, 150 E. Pine St., Missoula, MT 59802; Marion Education Foundation, c/o Marion Community Foundation, 504 S. State St., Marion, OH 43302; or First United Church of Christ Backpack Program, 120 S. Market St., Troy, OH 45373.

