WOLCOTTVILLE - James E. "Jim" North, 82, of Wolcottville died Friday, September 13, 2019, at his residence.
He was born December 5, 1936, in LaGrange County, to Dale T. and Gladys U. (Reed) North. On November 8, 1956, in LaGrange he married Sandra L. "Sandy" Heston. She survives in Wolcottville.
Mr. North was a farmer, worked in mobile feed service, was a school bus driver for East Noble for 33 years, and retired as the Director for LaGrange County REMC after 43 years.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army in the 11th Airborne Division as a Paratrooper, and liked telling others stories of teaching basketball to people overseas. Mr. North was a member of St. Gaspar Catholic Church and Rome City American Legion Post 381.
Jim enjoyed playing pinochle, fishing, deer hunting, watching IU basketball and Cubs baseball. He was an avid East Noble fan, driving the bus for away games to watch his kids, grandkids, and school bus kids play in various sporting events. Most of all he loved his family and enjoyed his grandchildren immensely.
Also surviving are four daughters, Lisa (Paul) Nesbitt of Rome City, Lori North of Greenwood, Lindy North of Middlebury, and Jamie (Steve) Wilson of South Bend; ten grandchildren, Whitney Nesbitt, Chaning (Brant) Detter, Bryson Nesbitt, Todd Santiago, Courtnie Santiago, Aurelio "Trey" Santiago, III, Olivia Wilson, Grace Wilson, Alayna Wilson, and Claire Wilson; a great-granddaughter, Blakely Detter; a great-grandchild on the way to which Jim is the only one in the family to know the gender as he was given a "secret" envelope just a few days before his death; and a sister, Mary Mawhorter of British Columbia.
He was preceded in death by a son, Todd R. North; two brothers, Robert North and Harold North; and a sister, Joan Subzda.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Gaspar Catholic Church, Rome City, with Fr. Osman Ramos officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army. Calling is Wednesday, September 18, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Preferred memorials are to the or the .
share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com