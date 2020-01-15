KPCNews Obituaries
James Parnin


1934 - 2020
James Parnin Obituary

ANGOLA - James M. "Jim" Parnin, 85, of Angola, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.

He was born on July 10, 1934, to C. Delbert and Blanche (Leighner) Parnin, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Jim graduated from Central Catholic High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1952.

He married Norma Phillips on Dec. 3, 1954.

He served in the U.S. Army from March 1955, through February 1957.

He started working at GTE in 1958, and retired from Verizon on Dec. 17, 1993.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Norma Parnin, of Angola, Indiana; sons, William (Nancy) Parnin, of Angola, Indiana, and Steven (Gay) Parnin, of Angola, Indiana; daughters, Teresa (Mike) Field, of Fremont, Indiana, Elane (Greg) Kinney, of Angola, Indiana, and Ann (William) Landgraf, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Also surviving are two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four stepgrandsons; one stepgreat-grandson; and three stepgreat-granddaughters; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carl (Pat) Parnin; and sister, Marjorie (Gordon) Westerwelle.

Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.

There will be no services.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 15, 2020
