GOSHEN - James H. Phillips, 79, of Goshen, Indiana, died on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born on Sept. 26, 1940, in Goshen, to Howard and Ruth (Hawkins) Phillips. They preceded him in death.
He is survived by a son, Justin (Jessica) Phillips, Annapolis, Maryland; a grandson, Briggs Phillips; and companion, Bonnie Blough.
A Purdue University graduate, Mr. Phillips was also a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as a journalist with The News Sun, Kendallville, The Associated Press for 20 years, and for The Goshen News.
Cremation will be at Yoder-Culp Crematory.
Final resting place will be at Violett Cemetery, Goshen.
Published in KPCNews on Mar. 24, 2020