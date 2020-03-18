KPCNews Obituaries
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
James Reinoehl


1947 - 2020
James Reinoehl Obituary

CORUNNA - James A. Reinoehl, 72, of Corunna, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on March 27, 1947, in Auburn, Indiana, to Hubert and Virginia (Harness) Reinoehl.

He was a 1965 graduate of Eastside High School in Butler, Indiana.

After high school, Jim went through the General Electric apprentice program. He also went on to attend IPFW and Tri-State University, both in Fort Wayne.

Jim married Tonya Miller on June 10, 1967, in Garrett, Indiana. She resides in Corunna.

He worked as an engineer for General Electric and later Regal Beloit in Fort Wayne for 43 years, retiring in 2008.

Jim enjoyed playing golf, fishing and woodworking. He was a Master Gardener and he was also a beekeeper. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family. He and Tonya also loved to travel and they got to do so all over the world.

His survivors include his wife of 52 years, Tonya Reinoehl, of Corunna; sons and daughters-in-law; Eric and Lyn Reinoehl, of Auburn and Matthew and Shaw Reinoehl, of Fort Wayne; brothers and sisters-in-law; Dennis and Leann Reinoehl, of Carmel, Indiana, and Mark and Ramona Michael, of Corunna; sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Carlyle Holman, of St. Joe; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Sally Miller.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 1-3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.

Memorial donations may be directed to , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 18, 2020
