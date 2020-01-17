Home

James Schlup


1933 - 2020
James Schlup Obituary

ANGOLA - James W. "Jim" Schlup, 86, of Angola, Indiana, passed quietly at home on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

He was the son of the late Fred and Alvina Schlup, and was preceded in passing by his loving wife of 63 years, Beverly J. Freiburger, all of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He attended Bullard School, Anthony Wayne School, and Elmhurst High School.

Born Dec. 20, 1933, Jim was raised on the family orchard and farm in the Aboite Township, devoting his life to all things produce. He was considered an expert in fruits and vegetables, especially apples.

He owned and operated The Fancy Pack Pre-Pak Co., of Fort Wayne, and later the North 40 Market at Lake James, Angola.

His brothers, Frederick A. and Richard T. went home before him.

He is survived by a daughter, Lynn A., of Oconee, Georgia; and sons, James Jr., (Patricia), and John (Toni); and grandson, James III, all of Angola.

His warm smile, kind helping hands, and vast knowledge will be greatly missed.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 17, 2020
