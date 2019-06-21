AVILLA - James E. "Jim" Schmenk, 80, of Avilla, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

He was born on Oct. 6, 1938, in Avilla, to Herman "Resy" and Wilma (Meyer) Schmenk. They are deceased.

He was a 1957 graduate of Avilla High School and later served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany from 1961 to 1963.

In 1961, he married Margaret Ross. She preceded him in death in June 2003.

He later married Dolores Brand in 2005, who preceded him in death in July 2017.

Jim retired from Navistar in 2003, where he was a test mechanic.

In his free time, Jim volunteered with many groups including Avilla American Legion Post #240 and Knights of Columbus. He was a founding member of the Town of Avilla Redevelopment Commission. He was also a union officer at Navistar.

He also enjoyed flying his radio-controlled airplanes, geo-cacheing, fishing, dancing, playing cards, and target shooting.

Survivors include his daughters, Carla (Jeff) York, of Lutz, Florida, and Cara (Dave) Bowman, of Fort Wayne; stepchildren, Jordan (Carrie) Priest, Christopher Priest, Jeffery (Angela) Priest, and Amy Hartman. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jason Ellert, Andrew Bowman, Becca Bowman, and Ashley Bowman; 10 step-grandchildren; and a sister, Judy (Ray) Grocock, of Avilla.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Ellert in 1999; and a brother, Jon Schmenk.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday June 25, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla, with visitation one hour prior.

Visitation also from 4-8 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with rosary at 7:30 p.m.

Burial with military honors will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be directed to St. Mary's Church Improvement Fund.

