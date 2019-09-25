KPCNews Obituaries
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
James Scott


1934 - 2019
James Scott Obituary

COLUMBIA CITY - James A. Scott, 85, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 7:30 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Friends may call on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

Funeral services for James will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in memory of James, may be made to Impact Center or the donor's choice.

Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 25, 2019
