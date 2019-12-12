|
BUTLER - James Lewis "Jim" Seltenright, 84, of Butler, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Parkview North, Fort Wayne.
He was born May 9, 1935, in Butler, to Harold and Helen (Slater) Seltenright. His parents preceded him in death.
He graduated from Butler High School in 1953, and made a living as a factory worker at several local industries including Crane Edmund and Commercial Shearing, both in Butler. He retired from Magnavox in Columbia City.
As a young man, he enjoyed building and flying model airplanes with his father. He was a racing fan and raced at Avilla Raceway for several years in the 1960s. He coached his daughter Nadine's softball team for a season in 1984. He was also an avid music fan and harmonica player. He played in several church bands and played solos at local churches in his last years.
His home church was Butler United Methodist Church. His Christian faith and love for the Lord was the foundation and center of his life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Alice Seltenright (Dohner), of Butler; daughter, Karen Dalton, of Fort Wayne; son, Dean Seltenright, of Fort Wayne; son, Mark (Kim) Seltenright, of Fort Wayne; daughter, Nadine Seltenright, of Fort Wayne; stepson, Kevin (Linda) Haverstock, of New Haven; stepdaughter, Brenda (Tom) Rose, of Hamilton; stepson, Dan (Lori) Haverstock, of Grand Haven, Michigan; and stepson, Neil (Missy) Haverstock, of Auburn. Also surviving are sisters, Sharon Spake (husband Sonny, deceased), of Dallas Texas, Jeannie Buell (husband Ed, deceased), of Butler, and Phyllis (Jerry) Crothers, of Leo-Cedarville. He loved his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Butler United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to the church.