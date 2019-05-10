COLDWATER, Michigan - James "Jim" Edward Shire, 70, of Coldwater, Michigan, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home while surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 150 Taylor St., Coldwater, with the Rev. Fr. Paul Redmond officiating. Military honors will occur after the Mass by Coldwater American Legion Post 52. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m. and until 10:45 a.m., when rosary will be recited. In following Jim's wishes, cremation will take place following the service and a private burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery. James was born April 23, 1949, to Ted and Jenny (Ford) Shire in Angola, Indiana. After graduation from high school, he took some trade school and became a diesel mechanic. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam from 1968-1971 as a machinist. He worked for Stoops in Fremont for 30 plus years, retiring in 2016. On June 21, 1975, he married the love of his life, Deborah Dollar, at St. Charles Catholic Church. Jim was a man of faith and attended St. Charles for many years. He was baptized and confirmed on May 1, 2019. He was a member of the Coldwater American Legion Post 52. Jim was a man of many interests. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage, doing remodeling projects, and being a handyman. Jim was very active with Habitat for Humanity, helping in many capacities. He was also artistic, particularly drawing. Jim liked being outdoors and going kayaking. His true joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who referred to him as "Big Papa." He will be remembered for his quiet and gentle nature, and his willingness to help others. Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deb Shire of Coldwater; his daughters, Jaime (Nick) Rogers of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Caitlin (Trevor) Gray of Bronson, Michigan; his sisters, Beverly (John) Sullivan of Youngstown, Ohio, and Jeri (Mike) Sieburn of Angola; his grandchildren, Brenna and Jace Rogers, Tristen and Ember Gray; his mother-in-law, Romaine Dollar; and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Leo Dollar. Memorials may be directed to Habitat for Humanity or . Dutcher Funeral Home, Coldwater, Michigan, is handling arrangements. To leave condolences, visit dutcherfh.com.