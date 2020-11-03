AVILLA - James O. Smith, 75, of Avilla, Indiana, died at home on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 16, 1945, in Hicksville, Ohio, to George and Eva Belle (Moog) Smith.

Jim graduated in 1963, from Stryker High School.

He was in the United States Marine Corps Reserves from May 1962 to April 1970. He had recruit training at Paris Island, South Carolina, and advanced infantry training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Jim married Karen Brown Sunday on Sept. 18, 2004, and she survives.

Jim is survived by his four children, Jeanann Smith and Joann North, of Columbus, Ohio, Jodie (Brad Crowe) McNalley, of Butler, Indiana, and James A. (Nicole) Smith, of Knoxville, Tennessee; along with Karen's children, Rich (Chelsa) Sunday, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Ryan (Patty Smith) Sunday, of Auburn, Indiana. Jim is also survived by 14 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his brothers, Alan (Marilyn) Smith, of Chicago, Illinois, Anthony (Betty Jean) Smith and Irl Rex (Ella) Smith, of Bryan, Ohio; and sister, Georgia Ann Patterson, of Stryker, Ohio.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Jay D. Smith and Jerry (Kay) Smith.

Jim was a driver for multiple trucking companies for more than 40 years.

He was a member of American Legion Post 240 in Avilla, Indiana, and was past Post Commander. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW in Garrett, Indiana.

The family has planned a Celebration of Life at American Legion, Post 240, Avilla, Indiana, from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, with military honors at 4 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to Parkview Hospice - Noble County.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.