KENDALLVILLE - James D. Vanderpool, 58, of Kendallville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, with his family by his side.

He was born December 28, 1961 in Martin, Kentucky to Charles and Vongie (Howard) Vanderpool.

On March 3, 1980 in Kendallville he married the love of his life, Telina Hicks. She survives in Kendallville.

Mr. Vanderpool worked as an extruder operator at NISCO in Topeka.

In his free time James did wood-working, but his true passion was fishing; he was an avid fisherman.

He was a member of Faith Alive Church in Kendallville.

Also surviving are a daughter, Jerica Vanderpool of Peru; a son, Jeremiah (Amanda) Vanderpool of LaOtto; six grandchildren, Kimberly Dawn Vanderpool, Alizay Leann Star Vanderpool, Aaronessa Rain Vanderpool, Annalyiah Sky Vanderpool, Addilynn Wind Vanderpool, and Easton Lee James Vanderpool; his mother, Vongie L. Strunk of Kendallville; four sisters, Della (David) Gamble of Kendallville Teresa Johnson of Kendallville, Wendy Howard of Michigan, Lora Vanderpool of Winchester, Kentucky; and two brothers, Danny Howard of Kendallville and Charles Vanderpool, Jr. of Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Vanderpool; a sister, Tina Vanderpool-Berry, and a brother, Rodney Johnson.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville with Pastors John and Carla Maloney officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.

Calling is Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Riley Children's Hospital, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.