|
FORT WAYNE - James Van Gompel, 89, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Parkview Hospital following a brief illness.
He leaves eight children, his five daughters, Amy Wall, Beth Toth, Jo Ann Hamilton, Meg McCall, and Missy Hickman; his three sons, Peter Van Gompel, Joel Van Gompel, and Eric Van Gompel; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Born and raised in Kimberly, Wisconsin, the son of Vincent and Johanna (Janssen) Van Gompel, he resided in Fremont and later Angola, Indiana, since l968.
James is also survived by his brother, Clem Van Gompel, of Menasha, Wisconsin; his sisters, Therese Bednarowski, of Orrville, Ohio, and Ann Mitchell, of Appleton, Wisconsin.
After graduating from Kimberly High School in 1947, he met and married Mary Lou Lemmers in 1951. Mary Lou passed away in 2001.
Mr. Van Gompel began his career with the Marathon Corporation in Menasha, Wisconsin, where he worked for many years.
In 1966, Mr. Van Gompel created a startup, called S & S Enterprises, a paper roll straightening company based on state of the art hydraulic technology, which he invented and patented. This patent was later used as the basis for Brammall Inc., a long-term successful company located in Angola, Indiana, with a footprint in the manufacturing sector of the Midwest. His son Peter worked with him for several years.
During the course of his lifetime, Mr. Van Gompel continued to engineer and patent more than 100 patents, many of which benefited the railroad industry. For several years he worked closely with the Engineering Department at Tri-State College in developing his ideas and working with students. Mr. Van Gompel however, was mainly self-taught.
The quintessential outdoorsman, Mr. Van Gompel enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, kayaking, snowmobiling, motorcycling, camping and ice boating. An amputee since 2015, Mr. Van Gompel could be seen almost daily on his scooter, fulfilling his desire to be out of doors as much as possible.
He is a longtime member of Lake Area Christian Church.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Lake Area Christian Church, 4760 S.R. 827, Fremont IN 46737.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.