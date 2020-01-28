Home

WATERLOO - James Cecil Williams II, 71, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born July 22, 1948, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, to James Cecil Williams and Laura (Whitfield) Williams. They preceded him in death.

James was a member and donated to the ASPCA. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, soap operas, and loved telling jokes.

Surviving are three nephews and a niece, Melvin Michael (Melanie) Miller, of Auburn, James Miller, of Fremont, Teresa (Bart) George, of Hamilton, and Don Miller, of Waterloo; and nine great-nieces and nephews, Eleshia Miller, Matt George, Kimmy George, Alex George, Justin George, Amber Kuhn, Hunter Miller, Cory Miller and MyKaela Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diane Miller; and nephew, Chris Miller.

There will be no service.

Memorials may be directed to the Allen County SPCA, 4914 Hanna St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 28, 2020
