TOLEDO, Ohio - It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Jamie Irene (Hunter) Gross, age 40, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio, after a long struggle with chronic illness.

She was the beloved mother to Kordell Ruiz, of Toledo, Ohio, of whom she was immensely proud; youngest daughter to Patrick Hunter, of Corunna, Indiana, and Carmen Brady; cherished sister to Jodie Davis, of Oviedo, Florida, Jason (Shelly) Hunter, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Cherie (Brent) Bailey, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Jamie was born on April 3, 1980, in DeKalb County, Indiana.

She attended DeKalb High School.

Jamie had a career in logistics and enjoyed telling her drivers where to go!

She was determined in life, feisty, and funny. Jamie enjoyed camping, spending time on the lake and snuggles with her fur babies, Honey and Buster.

Jamie was preceded in death by her mother, Carmen Brady, of Auburn, Indiana.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, when gathering together is considered safe for all.