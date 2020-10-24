1/1
Jamie Gross
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TOLEDO, Ohio - It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Jamie Irene (Hunter) Gross, age 40, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio, after a long struggle with chronic illness.

She was the beloved mother to Kordell Ruiz, of Toledo, Ohio, of whom she was immensely proud; youngest daughter to Patrick Hunter, of Corunna, Indiana, and Carmen Brady; cherished sister to Jodie Davis, of Oviedo, Florida, Jason (Shelly) Hunter, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Cherie (Brent) Bailey, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Jamie was born on April 3, 1980, in DeKalb County, Indiana.

She attended DeKalb High School.

Jamie had a career in logistics and enjoyed telling her drivers where to go!

She was determined in life, feisty, and funny. Jamie enjoyed camping, spending time on the lake and snuggles with her fur babies, Honey and Buster.

Jamie was preceded in death by her mother, Carmen Brady, of Auburn, Indiana.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, when gathering together is considered safe for all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved