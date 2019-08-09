KPCNews Obituaries
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
HOWE - Jane J. Barbe, 92, of Howe, died, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Chandler Place in Kendallville, after living there for four years.

She was born on Nov. 3, 1926, in Wolf Summit, West Virginia, to Andrew and Nora (Glass) Jennings. They preceded her in death.

On Dec. 15, 1951, she married Wayward "Bill" Stansbury Barbe in Lost Creek, West Virginia. He preceded her in death in 1987.

Jane was a homemaker. She lived in Quiet Dell, West Virginia, until 1953, when she moved to Michigan. She remained in Michigan, until 2001, when she moved to Howe to be closer to family.

In 2015, she moved to Kendallville and resided at Chandler Place.

Jane is survived by a niece, Kathleen (Jay) Kessler, of Howe; two nephews, Edward (Janette) Blackburne, of Conroe, Texas, and Mike (Vickie) Worrell, of Holly, Michigan; two great-nieces, four great-nephews and 10 great-great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held for Jane at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.

The Rev. David Hughes will officiate the service and burial will take place at Oaklawn Cemetery, Sturgis, Michigan.

A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday.

Memorials may be contributed in Jane's memory to ARK Animal Rescue and Adoption.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 9, 2019
