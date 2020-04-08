|
KENDALLVILLE - Jane Forker, 92, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at home.
Mrs. Forker was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Dec. 1, 1927, to Paul E. Graham and Clotiel (Palmer) Graham.
Jane graduated from Kendallville High School in 1946.
She married Bill Forker on Oct. 23, 1949, in Kendallville, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 2014.
Jane was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She loved to play Bingo, spend time with her family, and spend the winters in Florida.
She was past president of the Lady Elks Lodge in Kendallville.
Her survivors include daughters, Stephanie and Sam Hopkins, of Kendallville, Nanette Schroeder, of Kendallville, and Amy and Tom Johnson, of Kendallville; and son, Bill and Michelle Forker, of Kendallville; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Austin Harmon in 2005; and daughter-in-law, Kim (Temple) Forker-Farren in 2010; and sister, Doris Combs.
A gathering to celebrate Jane's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or .
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
Published in KPCNews on Apr. 8, 2020