|
|
GOSHEN - Jane Ann George, 57, of Goshen, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
She was born on Dec. 30, 1961, in Auburn, Indiana, to James Howard and Flossie Jane (Dorsey) George.
Jane is survived by three children, Kyle J. George (fiancee) Rianne, of Everett, Washington, Nicholas E. George, of Goshen, and Chelsea M. George, of Fort Wayne; a grandson, Hendrickx Olver; one brother, James H. George, of Goshen; one stepbrother, Maynard Depew; and a stepsister, Marlene Greear.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Jean Ellen George; and a stepbrother, Keith Depew.
Jane graduated from Leo High School in 1980.
She was employed as a CNA.
Jane enjoyed knitting, cooking, playing with her puppy "Oakley" and spending time with her family and friends.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her care.
Memorial contributions may be given to the .
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 25, 2019