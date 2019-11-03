|
(Editor's note, Jane Kempf of Auburn died Oct. 11 at the age of 92.)
AUBURN - I first met Jane Kempf in 1967 before either of us had started our newspaper careers.
I was her milkman.
I was a 20-year-old student at IPFW taking journalism courses in the evening and delivering milk door-to-door during the day. I worked for Allen Dairy in Fort Wayne, and my route brought me to Auburn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Jane had a beautiful older home on Van Buren Street, and she and her husband Pete were raising four growing boys who drank about eight gallons of milk a week. The Kempfs were probably my best customers.
My stop at Jane's house was early in the morning, so I actually only talked to her a couple times. Little did either of us realize what fate had in store for us: that five years later we would meet again in the newsroom of the Auburn Evening Star.
George Witwer, owner of Kendallville Publishing Co., bought The Star in December of 1971 from Nixon Newspapers Inc. I had worked for George in Kendallville in 1968 and 1969 before leaving for a reporting job in Champaign, Illinois. When he bought The Star, George hired me back as managing editor, beginning in January of 1972.
To say the town of Auburn had an adversarial relationship with the newspaper under the Nixons would be an understatement. A town used to the benign stewardship of Vern Buchanan and his wife, Ida, was not ready for the Nixons' brand of journalism.
I was taking over a newspaper whose circulation had plummeted and whose credibility with the town was near zero.
But the Nixons had made one brilliant move. They hired Jane Kempf away from WIFF radio, where she had begun her reporting career. She was The Evening Star's main news reporter. Bud Grogg was sports editor, and Christy Myers was what we then called society editor, writing up weddings, engagements and obituaries.
We set about trying to win the town back.
And we did. The year 1972 was long and arduous, but through sheer hard work and good, solid journalism, we reversed the downward spiral of circulation and gradually began to grow. In 1973 and 1974, The Evening Star was the fastest growing newspaper in Indiana, based on percentage of circulation growth.
And Jane deserves most of the credit for that. She was a fair and accurate reporter who cared about her town and what its leaders were doing. She was also very well connected, getting together socially with most of the town's leading citizens through her memberships in the Auburn Presbyterian Church, Greenhurst Country Club and the Habanera Dance Club, and she used those connections to help smooth the way for me.
She knew who and what made Auburn tick, and I quickly learned to follow her her advice on how to approach the important people and issues that shaped Auburn back then.
Jane and I hit it off instantly, forming a professional and personal bond that remains to this day one of the best things that's ever happened to me.
We worked hard, but we also had fun. Jane loved a good story, a good joke (even if slightly off-color), and there was no escaping her hearty laugh. We put in long hours, produced the best newspaper we could every day and enjoyed ourselves thoroughly.
Jane's full-time employment at The Star ended and when she and Pete built their dream home out in the country just off S.R. 327 near Corunna. But she continued to write her column, Potpourri, for many years after that.
It was a column not to be missed, filled with tidbits of useful information, commentary on the issues of the day, both local and national, and usually a recipe or two. Jane was a voracious reader, a lover of art and music, a true Renaissance person if ever there was one.
Our paths didn't cross often after I left Auburn in 2001, but we stayed in touch exchanging Christmas letters, or me sending her an article or column I'd written that I thought she would appreciate.
I visited her a couple times in her Auburn condo, once not long after my wife, Cheryl, passed away in 2014. It was important for me at that time to touch base with people who had meant a lot to me, and Jane's genuine compassion and sorrow for me that afternoon touched my heart deeply.
The last time I saw Jane in person was at her 90th birthday party at Bridgewater. And as it happens with old friends, we picked up right where we left off, laughing and joking and totally enjoying each other's company one more time.
Jane had a big laugh, a big personality and a huge heart. No one who ever met her will ever forget what it was like to spend time with her.
When I moved to Auburn, I heard it said that unless your grandparents were buried in Woodlawn Cemetery, you weren't a true Auburnite. Jane gave lie to that old adage.
She loved Auburn and made it her own, and the town loved her right back. I dare anyone to say he was not a true Auburnite.
In fact, we may not have realized it then, but we now know that it wasn't Auburn that made Jane special, it was Jane Kempf that made Auburn special.
Jim Kroemer of Lake Wawasee is a former executive of KPC Media Group.