1/1
Jane Leslie
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KENDALLVILLE - Jane Ann Leslie, age 74, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Nov. 15, 2020, at Kendallville Manor Healthcare Center.

Jane was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on July 15, 1946, to John Allen "Al" Leslie and Margaret Marie (Burger) Leslie. They preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sisters, Sally and Kenneth Freed, of Rome City, Sue Smith, of Rome City and Joan Weeks, of Wolcott, Iowa; brother, Ira and Deb Leslie, of Ashley, Indiana; nephews, John and Jodi Leslie, of Florida, Jeff Leslie, of Corunna, Joe Freed, of Rome City, Luke Solomons, of Kendallville and Benjamin and Trinity Solomons, of Fort Wayne; nieces, Kelly Ridder, of Indianapolis, Amy and Jarrod McKee, of Kendallville and Chris and Eric Swenson, of Florida.

Graveside services will be held at Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett, a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hite Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved