KENDALLVILLE - Jane Ann Leslie, age 74, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Nov. 15, 2020, at Kendallville Manor Healthcare Center.

Jane was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on July 15, 1946, to John Allen "Al" Leslie and Margaret Marie (Burger) Leslie. They preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sisters, Sally and Kenneth Freed, of Rome City, Sue Smith, of Rome City and Joan Weeks, of Wolcott, Iowa; brother, Ira and Deb Leslie, of Ashley, Indiana; nephews, John and Jodi Leslie, of Florida, Jeff Leslie, of Corunna, Joe Freed, of Rome City, Luke Solomons, of Kendallville and Benjamin and Trinity Solomons, of Fort Wayne; nieces, Kelly Ridder, of Indianapolis, Amy and Jarrod McKee, of Kendallville and Chris and Eric Swenson, of Florida.

Graveside services will be held at Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett, a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.