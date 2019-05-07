Jane Lyon Papsdorf – Lifetime Love of Nature and Music Jane Lyon Papsdorf was suddenly taken from loved ones and friends on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the age of 74 in Angola. She was preparing for an adventure-filled trip to visit her son in California when she had a fatal fall. Jane was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend that touched the hearts of many through music, nature, cards, baking and crafts. She is survived by two sons, Clifford (Charlotte) and Russell (Bun); and two granddaughters, Sarah and Amy. She is survived by four brothers, Charles (George), George (Gail), Kris (Drinda), and John (Teresa); and one sister, Ann (Cal); as well as her companion, Robert Cablk. She will be greatly missed. Jane was a lifelong learner who earned Bachelor Degrees in Zoology (University of Kansas) and Elementary Education (Northwest Missouri State) as well as a Master Degree in Special Education (Purdue University). Her working life was dedicated to serving others as a teacher, naturalist, and a caseworker at RISE. Jane loved music and was an accomplished musician. She mastered the oboe, a variety of recorders, dulcimer, clarinet, keyboard, penny whistle and others. She enjoyed being a member of the Frances Elliott Clark Music Club, Auburn Community Band and Suite Strings. Jane loved hiking, caring for animals, bird-watching and gardening. Jane was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and enjoyed Ruth Circle. She was a member of the Busy Swarm Extension Homemakers and Card Making Club. Jane is well known for her creative and thoughtful handmade greeting cards. She sent around 20 cards each month to share her joy with others. Her envelopes were decorated with personalized stickers and were immediately recognizable from ordinary mail. Per Jane's wishes we will have a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Selman Pavilion Timber Frame at Commons Park, Circle Hill Cemetery Road, Angola. This will be an opportunity for friends and family to share memories of Jane and celebrate her life. Memorial donations may be made in Memory of Jane to ACRES Land Trust, https://acreslandtrust.org/participate/give-now/recurring-honorary-memorial-donation-form/ To send condolences visit hejohnsonfh.com. Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home of Angola.