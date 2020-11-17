KENDALLVILLE - Jane Rouse, age 77, of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly at her daughter's house on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Mrs. Rouse was born in Hillsdale, Michigan, on March 4, 1943, to Frederick August Dircks and Winona Ivelyn (Peters) Bell. They preceded her in death.

She married Joe V. Rouse on Sept. 29, 1961, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Joe preceded her in death on July 7, 2014.

Jane was employed in the past with Cover All Rental Service in Fort Wayne as a seamstress.

She was a faithful and active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville, and served the parish on the Rosary Sodality, Ladies Aid, Altar Guild, server at Mass and prayer warrior. She and Joe also cleaned the church and rectory.

Jane enjoyed walking, traveling, reading and music.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Reavis, of Fort Wayne, Carolyn and Larry Robison, of Grabill and Patricia Rouse, of Grabill; son, Richard and Amy Rouse, of Fort Wayne; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Carl Dircks and Frank Bell.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with a rosary service at 3 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Fr. J. Steele officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Avilla.

Casketbearers will be Larry Robison, Chris Robison, Aaron Rouse, Charles Reavis, Jay Meredith, James Eifrid and Patrick Agerton.

Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church building fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.