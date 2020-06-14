Jane Sockrider
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jane Sockrider

MUKWONAGO, Wis. - Jane Sockrider (Tarpley), born on Feb. 24, 1948, died peacefully at home on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Jane was the eldest child of Phil and Doris Tarpley (Gross- mann). After graduating as valedictorian of Rio High School, Jane attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She graduated Magna Cum Laude and accepted a teaching job in Nanakuli, Hawaii. She met Bob Sockrider of Auburn, Indiana, at the New Teacher Luau. They were married a year later, and moved to Wisconsin after three years.

Jane liked teaching, but she loved teaching kindergarten. She took a job in Mukwonago when her boys were both in school, teaching more than 20 years, mostly kindergarten. After retirement she spent five years as a kindergarten volunteer, stopping only when the first grandchild was born.

Jane was a traveler. She loved the times she visited her sister in Germany and friends in the British Isles. Jane traveled to most of Europe, Israel and Egypt, Morocco, Russia, China, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Peru, Argentina, Chile, and a few Caribbean Islands. She also made it to all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Canada. A trip to India with her sister would have been next. Jane took copious, tiny notes of her trips, and managed to type up most of them (and shared them happily with fellow adventurers).

Reading was another hobby. Curled up in a chair, being a snowbird in Florida, riding in the car, or "watching" TV; Jane was reading. Mysteries, biographies, travel books, romance novels, historical fiction were all on her list. She was in a book club in Wisconsin, another in Florida, and would read and prepare for the meetings, even if unable to attend. However, her favorite reading was with a grandchild (or two) on her lap or cuddled beside her.

Jane is survived by her husband, Bob; sons, Nate (Amanda) and Matt (Kay Leigh); five grandchildren, Mila, Zander, Evan, Alexis, and Bella; brother, Terry; sister, Linda West (Bill); as well as relatives and countless friends across the globe.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Michael; and two infant grandchildren, Adam and Lilah.

Services are pending; celebrations of Jane's life are ongoing.

Details of her recent journey can be found, and fond memories can be shared, at www.caringbridge.org/visit/janesockrider.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4459
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved