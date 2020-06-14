Jane Sockrider

MUKWONAGO, Wis. - Jane Sockrider (Tarpley), born on Feb. 24, 1948, died peacefully at home on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Jane was the eldest child of Phil and Doris Tarpley (Gross- mann). After graduating as valedictorian of Rio High School, Jane attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She graduated Magna Cum Laude and accepted a teaching job in Nanakuli, Hawaii. She met Bob Sockrider of Auburn, Indiana, at the New Teacher Luau. They were married a year later, and moved to Wisconsin after three years.

Jane liked teaching, but she loved teaching kindergarten. She took a job in Mukwonago when her boys were both in school, teaching more than 20 years, mostly kindergarten. After retirement she spent five years as a kindergarten volunteer, stopping only when the first grandchild was born.

Jane was a traveler. She loved the times she visited her sister in Germany and friends in the British Isles. Jane traveled to most of Europe, Israel and Egypt, Morocco, Russia, China, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Peru, Argentina, Chile, and a few Caribbean Islands. She also made it to all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Canada. A trip to India with her sister would have been next. Jane took copious, tiny notes of her trips, and managed to type up most of them (and shared them happily with fellow adventurers).

Reading was another hobby. Curled up in a chair, being a snowbird in Florida, riding in the car, or "watching" TV; Jane was reading. Mysteries, biographies, travel books, romance novels, historical fiction were all on her list. She was in a book club in Wisconsin, another in Florida, and would read and prepare for the meetings, even if unable to attend. However, her favorite reading was with a grandchild (or two) on her lap or cuddled beside her.

Jane is survived by her husband, Bob; sons, Nate (Amanda) and Matt (Kay Leigh); five grandchildren, Mila, Zander, Evan, Alexis, and Bella; brother, Terry; sister, Linda West (Bill); as well as relatives and countless friends across the globe.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Michael; and two infant grandchildren, Adam and Lilah.

Services are pending; celebrations of Jane's life are ongoing.

Details of her recent journey can be found, and fond memories can be shared, at www.caringbridge.org/visit/janesockrider.