AUBURN - Jane F. Stafford, 82, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at her home in Auburn.
She was born July 8, 1937, in Garrett, to Carl B. and Esther L. (Shoudel) Miller. They preceded her in death.
Jane married Harold J. Stafford on Sept. 7, 1957, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in rural Waterloo, by her uncle, Father Herman Miller.
Jane was a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in rural Waterloo.
She also was a member of Country Charm Extension Homemakers Cub and was a dedicated volunteer for the Curiosity Shop for many years.
She enjoyed cooking and there wasn't much Jane couldn't make. She loved gardening, flowers, working in the yard, garage sales, antiquing, and she especially loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband, Harold Stafford, of Auburn; seven children, Tony (Casey) Stafford, of Waterloo, Liz (Steve) Ward, of Butler, Tom (Tammy) Stafford, of Hamilton, Sara (Beth Wessel) Stafford, of Auburn, Jon (Michelle) Stafford, of Whitestown, Anne (Don) Johnson, of Fort Wayne, and Pete (Sara) Stafford, of Crown Point; 16 grandchildren, Katie (Frank) Thomas, Lauren (Mike) Dove, Matt (Katy) Ward, Elise Stafford, Jacob Stafford, Tanner Johnson, Curtis Russell, Ben (Brooke) Stafford, Rachel Stafford, Leah (Patrick) Bassett, Kristin Russell, Nick Stafford, Hoyt Stafford, Gabrielle Johnson, David Stafford and Jenna Stafford; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille Miller; sister-in-law, Francis Carnahan; brother-in-law, Roger (Suzanne) Stafford; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Curtis Stafford; and two brothers-in-law, Cliff Carnahan and John Stafford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Monday Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, with Father Vincent Joseph, VC officiating.
Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, and also Monday, one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorials may be directed to St. Martins Healthcare Clinic or Masses.
