ANGOLA - Jane L. Taylor, 67, of Angola, Indiana, died on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born on May 14, 1953, in Auburn, Indiana, to Edison Geeting Jr., and Doris (Axter) Geeting.

On June 21, 2014, in Angola, she married Dennis K. Taylor. He survives in Angola.

Mrs. Taylor was a homemaker. She was a member of Lake Missionary Church in Angola and a former member of the Angola Moose Lodge.

Jane enjoyed bowling and loved her grandchildren tremendously.

Also surviving are a son, Tracy (Christine Miller) Gerbers, of Angola; three daughters, Tanya (Matthew) Betts-Pelletier, of Fremont, Heather (Larry) Oliver, of Angola and Morgan (Andes) Garcia, of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren, Erica McPheters, Evan McPheters, Dalton Betts, Brant Betts, Tye Betts, TJ Gerbers, Jayden Gerbers, Jasper Gerbers, Serenity Gerbers, Matthew Pelletier, II, Hayden Pelletier, Evander Pelletier, Zayla Garcia and Mariana Garcia; five great-grandchildren; brother, Mike Geeting, of Auburn; and sister, Sherry (Dick) Caldwell, of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Bob Betts; and a grandson, Dustin Holden.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.

Burial will be at Circle Cemetery near Hudson at a later date.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., at the funeral home.

Per the Governor of Indiana, face masks are required.

Jane's funeral service on Saturday, will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, for those unable to attend in person.

Preferred memorials may be made to Lake Missionary Church or to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.

View a video tribute after Saturday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.