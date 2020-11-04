1/1
Jane Taylor
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANGOLA - Jane L. Taylor, 67, of Angola, Indiana, died on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born on May 14, 1953, in Auburn, Indiana, to Edison Geeting Jr., and Doris (Axter) Geeting.

On June 21, 2014, in Angola, she married Dennis K. Taylor. He survives in Angola.

Mrs. Taylor was a homemaker. She was a member of Lake Missionary Church in Angola and a former member of the Angola Moose Lodge.

Jane enjoyed bowling and loved her grandchildren tremendously.

Also surviving are a son, Tracy (Christine Miller) Gerbers, of Angola; three daughters, Tanya (Matthew) Betts-Pelletier, of Fremont, Heather (Larry) Oliver, of Angola and Morgan (Andes) Garcia, of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren, Erica McPheters, Evan McPheters, Dalton Betts, Brant Betts, Tye Betts, TJ Gerbers, Jayden Gerbers, Jasper Gerbers, Serenity Gerbers, Matthew Pelletier, II, Hayden Pelletier, Evander Pelletier, Zayla Garcia and Mariana Garcia; five great-grandchildren; brother, Mike Geeting, of Auburn; and sister, Sherry (Dick) Caldwell, of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Bob Betts; and a grandson, Dustin Holden.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.

Burial will be at Circle Cemetery near Hudson at a later date.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., at the funeral home.

Per the Governor of Indiana, face masks are required.

Jane's funeral service on Saturday, will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, for those unable to attend in person.

Preferred memorials may be made to Lake Missionary Church or to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.

View a video tribute after Saturday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
04:00 PM
live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
612 N. Main St
Hudson, IN 46747
260-587-3733
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved