|
WOLCOTTVILLE - Janet L. Albright, 67, of Wolcottville, died Sunday, December 1, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on January 6, 1952, in LaGrange to Albert Lee and Edith M. (Kelly) Cottrill.
Janet worked at Machine-Rite in LaGrange, was a phlebotomist at Parkview Hospitals and she worked part-time at the Twin 6 in Wolcottville.
Mrs. Albright is survived by her mother and step-father, Edith M. and Gerald Scott of Avilla, a daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Lacey of Wolcottville; a son, Stacey (Amanda) Albright of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; nine grandchildren, Dustin Lacey, Michael Lacey, Jr., Jessica Lacey, Nathan Lacey, Delaynee Amerosa, Anthony Albright, Carson Cinalli, Layla Albright and Samantha Freed; four sisters, Nancy Lambright of Ft. Wayne, Suzie (Chuck) Cauwels of Florida, Becky (Larry) Taylor of Elkhart, Debra (John) Kroemer of Ft. Wayne and a "6th sister", Kathy Boling of Ft. Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Lee Cottrill.
Funeral Services will be held at on 1 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange. A viewing will be held from 12 p.m. until service time.
The Rev. Ken Weaver and John Kroemer will officiate the services and burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 4th from 2-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be contributed to Cancer Services of Ft. Wayne or Parkview Home Health & Hospice or Hello Gorgeous.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com