ANGOLA - Janet Marie Umbaugh Freed, 82, of Angola died on Thursday March 21, 2019 at Aperion Care of Angola.

She was born on Feb. 17, 1937 in Angola to Harry "Red" and Isabel (Crawford) Umbaugh.

Ms. Freed graduated from Angola High School and had been a librarian in Illinois and Michigan. She also worked as a toll booth attendant on the Indiana Toll Road before retiring.

She attended Angola Christian Church and was a member of the Angola Moose Lodge Auxiliary and of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 31 in Angola.

She is survived by an aunt and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703 or Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne Street, Angola, IN 46703

Condolences may be expressed online www.weichtfh.com.

Arrangements are by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.