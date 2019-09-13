KPCNews Obituaries
Services
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Jamestown Cemetery
Fremont, IN
Janet Goldner


1946 - 2019
Janet Goldner Obituary

ANGOLA - Janet May Gould Goldner, 73, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, after a brief illness, at Aperion Care in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on June 25, 1946, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Fred and Lulu (McCord) Gould.

She married William A. Goldner on Dec. 19, 1987.

Janet attended Fairview Missionary Church in Angola.

She was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed being with her dog "Muffin" and loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her daughter, Sherrie (Mark) Dempsey, of Pleasant Lake, two stepdaughters, Rhonda (Todd) Yore and Michele (Randy) Elder, of Michigan; and her stepdaughter-in-law, Joanne Kolvinski. Also surviving are her two grandchildren, Ashley E. Hullinger and Matthew (Kendra) Dempsey; three stepgrandchildren, Stephanie Elder, Cody (Cassandra) Elder, and Clint (Janel) Crotts; and her nine stepgreat-grandchildren, Jay, Shyanna, Vincent, Corvin, Lily, Savanah, Adrianna, Miranda and Marissa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William A. Goldner, on Oct. 22, 2011; her son, Richard "Kevin" Hullinger, on May 16, 2019; and brothers, Lloyd Gould, Robert Gould and John Gould; sister, Arlene Stephens and an infant sister, Catherine Gould.

A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Jamestown Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana, with the Rev. Norman Fuller officiating.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 13, 2019
