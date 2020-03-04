|
STURGIS, Mich. - Janet Sue Grabe, age 74, of Sturgis, MI passed away Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 13, 1945 in Fort Wayne, IN a daughter to the late Melvin and Mary (Hampel) Boyle.
Janet was employed throughout her life in the healthcare industry where she got great joy and comfort in caring for the elderly and special needs patients.
She was first married in 1968 to Douglas Wilber. This marriage ended in 1993 and on July 15, 1995 in Angola, IN she married Norman Grabe.
She was a member of the Steuben County Church of Christ, a board member of the Sturgis Hospital Auxiliary, and member of the Sturgis Tray Guild where she handcrafted cards for many of the hospital's patients.
She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, scrapbooking, camping, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband: Norman; 2 daughters: Kimberlie (William) Regadanz of Fremont, IN and Michele (Ted) Epperson of Avon, IN; 1 son: Douglas (Patricia) Wilber II of Fort Wayne, IN; 2 step-daughters: Lori (Ernie) Emerick of Bradenton, FL and Stephanie Baker of Sturgis, MI; 12 grandchildren: Kyla (Connor) Huizenga, Wade Regadanz, Myranda Coler, Christian Coler, Douglas Wilber III, Blake Wilber, Josh (Cindy) Emerick, Justin (Stephani) Emerick, Hannah Emerick, Paige Baker, Ashlyn Cooke, and Courtney Baker; 2 great-grandchildren: Meadow Wilber and Jocelyn Emerick; 3 sisters: Patricia (Robert) Melching, Sandra Terry, and Vivian Dreyer; a brother-in-law: Douglas (Sandy) Grabe; a sister-in-law: Carol (Gary) Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter: Arielle Emerick, 2 sisters: Barbara Boyle and Rose Boyle.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 12:00 noon – 1 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Rd., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Services celebrating the life of Janet Sue Grabe will be held at 1 p.m., immediately following the visitation at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the or the St. Joseph County Humane Society, envelopes are available at the Hackman Family Funeral Homes who have been entrusted with the arrangements.