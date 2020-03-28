KPCNews Obituaries
Janet Knapp Obituary

AUBURN - Janet K. Knapp, 65, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Mrs. Knapp was born on March 3, 1955, in Knox, Indiana, to Alvin and Viola (McIntyre) Pawlik.

She was a 1973 graduate of Knox High School and then went on to graduate from Indiana University in Bloomington in 1977. Janet later earned her master's degree from Indiana University-South Bend.

She served as a special education teacher for many years at several different school corporations including, Whitko, Wawasee, Lakeland, East Noble, Franklin County in Kentucky, Fremont and DeKalb. She then served as a County Director for Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative in Kendallville.

Janet was a member of both Psi Iota Xi and Alpha Gamma Delta sororities. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. She also loved collecting lighthouses.

Her survivors include Richard Knapp, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Casey Knapp, of Garrett; daughter, Sarah Knapp, of Hamilton; her parents, Alvin and Viola Pawlik, of LaPorte; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Joe Puetz, of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota; niece, Erin Puetz, of Portland, Oregon; and nephew, Andrew Puetz, of Chicago, Illinois.

Due to the health concerns about large public gatherings, the family has decided to have a memorial service at a later date, when restrictions on public gatherings is lifted.

Memorial donations may be directed to the DeKalb Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, Indiana 46721.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 28, 2020
