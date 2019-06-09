KENDALLVILLE - Janet Lee Leitch, 83, of Kendallville died Friday, June 7, 2019, at 4:15 a.m. at Chandler Place in Kendallville.

She was born October 22, 1935¸ in Kendallville to Harold E.W. and Mary E. (Comiskey) Smith. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville and a 1953 graduate of Kendallville High School.

Janet enjoyed playing Bingo, eucre, and planting flowers. She especially loved her magnolia tree, "Maggie". She, along with her husband, loved Indiana basketball. And, she never missed watching a Notre Dame football game. She also enjoyed NFL football, especially the Colts and her favorite quarterback, Peyton Manning.

On December 4, 1982, in Kendallville she married Donald R. Leitch. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2001.

Mrs. Leitch was Matron at the Noble County Sheriff's Department while her husband was Sheriff. She was also a dispatcher for the Noble County Sheriff's Department and the Kendallville Police Department and worked in the Noble County Clerk's office.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Wendy Biddle of Rome City; two grandsons, Brian Biddle and Philip Biddle; one great-grandchild, Madison Biddle; two sisters, Lana Lindemann of Fort Wayne and Deborah (Don) Ackerman of Germfask, Michigan; and a brother, Jeffrey (Kathy) Smith of Kendallville.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no services.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.

