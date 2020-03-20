|
HICKSVILLE, Ohio - Janet L. Martenies, 84, of Hicksville, died on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
She was born on July 22, 1935, in Hicksville. Her father was Ellery L. Tustison and her mother was Margaret I. (Stewart) Dotts.
Janet worked at Sheller-Globe in Grabill, then for Magnavox in Fort Wayne.
She was a member of the Hicksville Eagles and loved to play Bingo and scratch-off tickets.
She married James E. Martenies on April 1, 1972, in Hicksville, and he died on Aug. 21, 2018.
Surviving are three daughters, Christine (David) Keith, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Patricia (James) Tomecek, of Hicksville, and Ellen Koester, of Auburn, Indiana; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Roger (Alice) Tustison, of New Jersey; and three sisters, Vickie Bronne, of Piqua, Ohio, Phyllis (DeWayne) Wyrick, of Sandusky, Ohio, and Barbara Schindler, of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Junior Tustison, Zach Tustison and R.T. Tustison; and three sisters, Shirley Camp, Lola Myers and Marilyn Fogle.
Due to the limitations set forth about public gatherings, the family will do a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is in charge of arrangements.
To send condolences, please visit fellerandclark.com.