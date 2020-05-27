|
ALBION - Janet D. Miller, 82, of Albion, Indiana, died at 12:46 a.m., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home.
Born on Sept. 24, 1937, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Dale E. and Virginia C. (Holocher) Meyer.
She graduated from Churubusco High School with the Class of 1955.
On Nov. 29, 1958, she married Robert E. Miller Sr.
Janet worked for Chain-O'-Lakes for eight years and the Albion New Era newspaper, retiring in 2004.
She was a member of Sugar Grove Church of God and Eastern Star.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 1/2 years, Robert E. Miller Sr.; children, LeaAnn Wicker, Lisa Brashear, Robert (Charlotte) Miller Jr., and Brenda (Jeremey) Deter; sister, Patricia (Duane) Norris; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald Meyer; and two brothers, Dale Meyer Jr., and Duane Meyer.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-7 p.m., on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Sugar Grove Church of God, 5019 E. C.R. 500S 57, Churubusco.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the church, with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Tim Grable will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Sugar Grove Church of God or .
Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.