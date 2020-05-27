KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sugar Grove Church of God
5019 E. C.R. 500S 57
Churubusco, IN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sugar Grove Church of God
5019 E. C.R. 500S 57
Churubusco, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Sugar Grove Church of God
5019 E. C.R. 500S 57
Churubusco, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Miller


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Miller Obituary

ALBION - Janet D. Miller, 82, of Albion, Indiana, died at 12:46 a.m., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home.

Born on Sept. 24, 1937, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Dale E. and Virginia C. (Holocher) Meyer.

She graduated from Churubusco High School with the Class of 1955.

On Nov. 29, 1958, she married Robert E. Miller Sr.

Janet worked for Chain-O'-Lakes for eight years and the Albion New Era newspaper, retiring in 2004.

She was a member of Sugar Grove Church of God and Eastern Star.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 1/2 years, Robert E. Miller Sr.; children, LeaAnn Wicker, Lisa Brashear, Robert (Charlotte) Miller Jr., and Brenda (Jeremey) Deter; sister, Patricia (Duane) Norris; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald Meyer; and two brothers, Dale Meyer Jr., and Duane Meyer.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-7 p.m., on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Sugar Grove Church of God, 5019 E. C.R. 500S 57, Churubusco.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the church, with visitation one hour prior.

Pastor Tim Grable will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Christian Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given in memory to Sugar Grove Church of God or .

Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.

Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Janet's family online condolences or to sign to her "Tributes" page in place of the guestbook.

Published in KPCNews on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -