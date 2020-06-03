Janet Miller
1937 - 2020
Janet MillerALBION - Janet D. Miller, 82, of Albion, Indiana, died at 12:46 a.m., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home.Born on Sept. 24, 1937, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Dale E. and Virginia C. (Holocher) Meyer.She graduated from Churubusco High School with the Class of 1955.On Nov. 29, 1958, she married Robert E. Miller Sr.Janet worked for Chain-O'-Lakes for eight years and the Albion New Era newspaper, retiring in 2004.She was a member of Sugar Grove Church of God and Eastern Star.She is survived by her loving husband of 61 1/2 years, Robert E. Miller Sr.; children, LeaAnn Wicker, Lisa Brashear, Robert (Charlotte) Miller Jr., and Brenda (Jeremey) Deter; sister, Patricia (Duane) Norris; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald Meyer; and two brothers, Dale Meyer Jr., and Duane Meyer.Funeral services were held at on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Sugar Grove Church of God in Churubusco. Pastor Tim Grable officiated.Burial took place at Christian Chapel Cemetery.Memorial donations may be given in memory to Sugar Grove Church of God or Special Olympics.Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Janet's family online condolences or to sign to her "Tributes" page in place of the guestbook.

Published in KPCNews on Jun. 3, 2020.
May 29, 2020
Janet enjoyed being with her family. She so enjoyed her recent trip to Hawaii. We will miss her visits. Ken & Carol
Carol
Family
May 28, 2020
I remember Bob and Janet coming to visit my mom Shirley Stultz while I was taking care of her at Barton lake. My Father and Bob are cousins.
Patricia Brown
