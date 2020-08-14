1/1
Janet Schrock
Janet Schrock

SHIPSHEWANA - Janet M. Schrock, 84, of Shipshewana, passed away at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at her residence. She had been in declining health the past three months.

She was born on April 1, 1936 in LaGrange County to Granville and Margaret (Doney) Foltz. On Oct. 21, 1956 in Shipshewana she married Lamar Schrock, he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are three sons, Ed (Sharon) Schrock of Woodburn, Oregon, Mike Schrock of Bristol, Bob (Carrie) Schrock of LaGrange; two grandchildren, Larissa Schrock and Jesse (Tabitha) Schrock.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant sons; and her sister, Mary Louise Williams.

She was a homemaker and very active member of Shipshewana United Methodist Church where she volunteered as a Lay Speaker and Sunday School Teacher. She was a co-founder and charter member of the Shipshewana Historical Society and was retired from Shipshewana State Bank after 15 years.

Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 South Main Street Middlebury. A memorial service will follow the visitation beginning at 6:30 p.m. also on Monday at the funeral home. Services will be conducted by Pastor Brett Stevens. Burial will be at a later date in Sidener Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Memorials may be given to Elkhart County Center for Hospice or Shipshewana Historical Society.

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
