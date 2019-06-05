ANGOLA - Janet E. Smith, 60, of Angola, Indiana, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, in Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on June 26, 1958, in Auburn, Indiana to Daniel L. and Alleen J. (Mann) Brown.

Ms. Smith was a care giver with ResCare for 32 years.

Surviving are her children, Adam (Ashley) Brown, of Angola, and Elizabeth Smith, of Angola; brothers, Jim Brown, of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Daniel (Chris) Brown, of Pleasant Lake; sister, Jean (Jerry) Matrau, of Angola; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home.

Final resting place will be at Jordan Cemetery, Steuben County.

Memorials may be made Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, Indiana.

Local arrangements are being handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola