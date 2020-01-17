|
CROOKED LAKE - Janet Joan Smith, 91, of Crooked Lake, Indiana, passed away surrounded by her loved ones, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Smith was born on March 10, 1928, in Wilmington Township in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Albert and Haidee (Krontz) Houser.
She was a 1947 graduate of St. Joe High School.
She married Harland Smith on July 5, 1952, in Auburn, Indiana.
He preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 2011.
Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and took pride in raising her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a member of Hudson United Brethren Church.
Mrs. Smith was an avid birdwatcher and she enjoyed drawing in her spare time. She was a good seamstress and made many outfits for Barbie dolls over the years. She also enjoyed traveling and attending hot air balloon festivals. She was a wonderful cook and will be remembered for having the best potato soup.
Her survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Christina and Bill Rotenberry, of Bartlett, Illinois, and Nancy and Rick Kent, of Angola; five grandchildren, Katrina and Pat Lake, Jeff Rotenberry, Christopher Kent, Curtis Kent and James Kent; four great-grandchildren, Anya Rotenberry, Kayla Lake, Patrick Lake, and Grayson Kent; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Roger Morrison, of Auburn; sisters-in-law, Bea Houser, of Phoenix, Arizona, Amy Houser, of Pleasant Lake, and Shirley Houser, of Hamilton; many nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Harold Houser, Lynford Houser, Maurice Houser, and Larry Houser; and one sister, Lorna DeLong.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday morning prior to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Craig Burkholder officiating.
Memorial donations may be directed to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 and Premier Hospice & Home Health, 10315 Dawson Creek Blvd., Suite J, Fort Wayne, Indiana, 46825.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.